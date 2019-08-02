Austin Liu just focused on what he’s going to do at Combate Americas 41

At one time flyweight prospect Austin Liu’s career wasn’t progressing as he would have liked. A series of losses peppered amongst his wins in the amateur ranks had him needing a change.

To right his ship, Liu went to train with one of MMA’s premier teams, and has since managed to get himself back on track as he heads into his pro debut.

“After I kept losing to a lot of grapplers, wrestlers and Jiu-Jitsu guys, I figured that there were some changes that needed to be made,” Liu told MMAWeekly.com. “It was after my Anthony Aguilar fight that I sought out training at Team Alpha Male.

“It was after I trained there for several months that I really started to add new things to my arsenal and I really started to evolve more as an MMA fighter.”

Liu points out that now he feels like more complete than the admittedly limited fighter he was when he first started his MMA journey.

“Before I was basically just a Muay Thai striker going into MMA fights,” said Liu. “I was taking my high school wrestling experience into the cage with me, but I didn’t really have any MMA wrestling or didn’t really have any MMA Jiu-Jitsu.

“I feel comfortable now everywhere in a fight; I would say I’m a lot more complete now. I’m able to finish a fight from any position now. I think that’s something you’re going to need if you’re going to fight professionally: you need to be comfortable everywhere.”

This Friday in Fresno, California, Liu (0-0) will make his pro debut versus Daniel Oseguera (0-1) in a preliminary 125-pound bout at Combate Americas 41.

“In the past I used to watch a lot of tape of my opponents and try to think about what it’s going to be like in there, but at the end of the day I feel I do best when I get an idea of how they move and then I go in there and just think about what I’m going to do,” Liu said.

“When I’m thinking about what they’re going to do the whole time, it takes away from my game a little bit. If I’m purely defensive I think I’m a shell of myself in the cage.”

Now that he’s stepped up to the pros, Liu is open for any opportunity that might come his way to close out 2019.

“I’ll go fight by fight and see where it takes me,” said Liu. “It’s hard for me to mentally look past any fight or any fighter. Everyone’s dangerous in the cage.

“I do well in this fight, who knows how fast the turnaround could be? Granted I don’t have any injuries coming out of the fight, we’ll see. I’ll play it by ear.”