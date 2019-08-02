Austin Lingo looking to ‘grind Solo Hatley Jr. out’ in LFA 73 co-main event

When it comes to his win over Angel Luis Cruz at LFA 62 in March, featherweight Austin Lingo admits there wasn’t much to the bout.

Just under 30 seconds into the fight, Lingo was able to put Cruz on the ground and slap on a rear naked choke to get the win and kick off his 2019 in impressive fashion.

“I knew (Cruz) was a ground guy, and I didn’t intend to go to the ground but I caught him with a right hand early in the first round and got on his back and choked him out,” Lingo told MMAWeekly.com. “He didn’t really have time to feel me out, I didn’t have time to feel him out, he got rocked and that was the end of that fight.”

While some fighters might complain about the lack of cage time after weeks of training in a short fight, Lingo isn’t one of them as he feels he makes up for a lack of cage time in training.

“I’ve had plenty of long fights,” said Lingo. “The (cage) experience is there, now it’s just like immediately I know you’re either well-gamed or not, you immediately know whenever you get in there who you’re fighting and how they’re going to react and how they react.

“It’s like I train, train, train, but I’m never at the end. It’s a long journey and it’s just going to get better and better. I’m always going to keep working at it to be the best I can be.”

This Friday in Dallas, Lingo (6-0) will look to keep his momentum going when he faces Solo Hatley Jr. (6-1) in the 145-pound co-main event of LFA 73.

“We’ve both got heavy hands, he’s got knockouts, and I’ve got knockouts,” Lingo said of Hatley. “It could end upon the ground, it could not, I don’t know.

“He’s a little bit shorter than me, I’ve got a little bit of reach on him, so I’m going to keep him out with the jab, circle away from his power, and feel him out the first round; second round come out with a little more bang and grind him out.”

For Lingo the direction his career takes is up to the team around him. He’s focused on the fights themselves and little else.

“If the UFC calls and my coach says I’m ready I’ll be there,” said Lingo. “It depends on my coach. My coach always has to say I’m ready. Another LFA fight, I’ll take it. If my coach says I have to take two more, I’ll do two more, whatever, three more (if I have to).”