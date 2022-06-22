HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White responds to Nate Diaz tweet ‘Tell me when there isn’t something crazy going on’

featuredWatch the UFC 278 Salt Lake City Press Conference featuring Dana White Live

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

featuredNate Diaz asks for UFC release again, teases Jake Paul fight

featuredSean O’Malley has had a ‘great’ UFC 276 training camp

Austin Bashi looking to ‘sink’ Chris San Jose at Lights Out Championship 8

June 22, 2022
NoNo Comments

For his first fight of 2022, bantamweight Austin Bashi was seeking to remain undefeated in his career, having won all five of his previous bouts heading into his match-up with Erion Zekthi at Shamrock FC 337 in April.

Much like he had in his previous fight, Bashi was able to overwhelm his opponent with his aggression and pick up his second finish in a row with a second round TKO of Zekthi.

“My fight back in April was a pretty big fight,” Bashi told MMAWeekly.com. “I captured my first professional title against a tough opponent. It was a big win for me.”

Entering his second full year as a pro, Bashi continues to see marked improvement in his game in both his fights and in his training.

“Every fight I feel better,” said Bashi. “I feel I’m getting better mentally and physically. Not just the fights themselves but the training I feel is getting better.”

On June 25 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bashi (6-0) looks to add to his winning streak when he takes on Chris San Jose (6-1) in a main card 135-pound bout at Lights Out Championship 8.

Josh Emmett: ‘I’m the best featherweight on this planet’ | UFC Austin Video

“Chris is another tough opponent that I have to get out of the way,” Bashi said. “The key to victory is going to be the same as the others: grind him out, wear him out, take him into those deeper rounds and just sink him and finish him.”

Having added his first title to his resume, Bashi is looking to continue to rack up championships and keep his winning ways going, but first he knows he has to get past San Jose.

“The end goal is to be world champion, but it was a good win and a good title (in April), but the main goal for me is the world title,” said Bashi.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time. I’m not looking too far ahead of myself. Right now I’m just focused on June 25.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA