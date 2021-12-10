Austin Bashi looking to break Reshal Malik in XFC Young Guns 4 co-main event

With two wins in the first half of 2021, bantamweight Austin Bashi was able to keep things rolling in the second half of the year when he picked up a unanimous decision win over James Dunn at XFC 45 this past August.

And while Bashi was able to remain undefeated with the win over Dunn, he does feel like there are things that need improving so he has a better performance the next time out.

“(Dunn) was a tough opponent,” Bashi told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt like I did pretty decent, but definitely I learned a lot from that fight. It’s day by day learning from that fight so we don’t make the same mistakes we did in that fight.”

Since turning pro in November of 2021, Bashi has managed to pick up four fights heading into a fifth for his first year in the pro ranks. It’s the kind of activity level Bashi has been looking for and he feels has helped him develop as quickly as he has.

“I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience this past year with these fights happening back to back; both inside the cage and outside the cage,” said Bashi. “Honestly I like to fighting back to back to back; as many fights as I can get possibly in a year. Ideally I’d like to get five or six in a year. I know how to pace myself for it.

“I definitely I feel like I’ve evolved a lot this past year with everything; my striking, my grappling, my physical ability, my mental ability; everything.”

This Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bashi (4-0) will look to keep his unblemished streak alive when he faces Reshal Malik (3-3-1) in the 135-pound co-main event of XFC: Young Guns 4.

“I’m going up against another tough opponent, but just like in the past fights keep it at a high pace, and keep that fast pace until they finally break, then when they break get the finish and get my hand raised,” Bashi said.

Should Bashi cap off the year undefeated, he’ll set himself up for a big year in 2022, but for now his focus is on Friday’s fight and nothing beyond that.

“That’s my thing, just taking it fight by fight and not looking too far ahead of myself,” said Bashi. “I’ll take it fight by fight and see where it takes me from there.”