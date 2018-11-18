Austin Arnett Decisions Humberto Bandenay (UFC Fight Night 140 Highlights)

Closing the final frame STRONG! Did @AustinArnettMMA do enough to get the win? #UFCArgentina pic.twitter.com/rbjO129k2S — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Austin Arnett decisions Humberto Bandenay at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Following its debut in Argentina, the UFC returns to China for its first event in Beijing, where heavyweight contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes square off in the main event. UFC Fight Night 141 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 24, with the first fight starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

