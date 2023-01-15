Aung La Nsang wins at ONE Fight Night 6

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Aung La Nsang is enjoying something of a renaissance. The 37 year old made it back to back wins with an emphatic first round stoppage victory over Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6.

The two faced off in a catchweight contest at Impact Arena in Bangkok. La Nsang’s original opponent Fan Rong withdrew after contracting Covid-19 and the Burmese middleweight was forced to move up a few pounds for this fight.

There is a big Burmese population in Thailand and La Nsang got a rapturous reception from the crowd. But it was Galvao who came out swinging, planting his feet and looking to catch the former middleweight and light heavyweight champion with haymakers.

The strategy was not a success and La Nsang was able to land a right uppercut which dropped the Brazilian. Having landed on his back Galvao wanted to stay there but La Nsang beckoned him up again.

Galvao shot for a takedown and it briefly looked like he might have a single leg but La Nsang fought off the attempt and they clinched against the cage. It was the Burmese fighter who eventually did get the action to the mat, pushing his opponent down and unleashing a barrage of ground and pound.

Galvao was in defensive mode and absorbing La Nsang’s punches on his gloves without attempting to escape or fire back. The referee decided he had seen enough and stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:29 mark.

With the win La Nsang improves to 29-13-0-1 and has his career back on track after a run of three losses in four fights that cosh him both his titles. Galvao drops to 30-8-1 and hasn’t won a fight since 2018.

Earlier in the evening Garry Tonon (7-1) made quick work of Johnny Nunez (7-3). The latter had former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in his corner but could not escape from a standing kimura.

Tonon used the submission to take him down when they were clinching against the cage. Once he had Nunez on his back the American increased the torque with the tap coming at the 1:53 mark.

ONE Fight Night 6, Bangkok, January 14th