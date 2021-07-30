Aung La Nsang knocks out Leandro Ataides at ONE: ‘Battleground’

Aung La Nsang got back to winning ways at ONE: ‘Battleground’ on Friday night (local time). He needed less than four minutes to knock out Leandro Ataides and snap his two fight losing streak.

La Nsang saw a seven fight winning streak that had earned him two separate titles snapped by Reinier de Ridder. The Dutchman beat him twice, taking both his middleweight and light heavyweight straps.

A third straight win would have been catastrophic for the 36 year old but he never looked in danger of losing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. La Nsang tried to land low kicks and high kicks in the early exchanges and stabbed a straight right through Ataides’ guard before being taken down.

It was a perfectly timed takedown and left the BJJ black belt in exactly the position he would have wanted. But Ataides could not capitalize and La Nsang was able to get back to his feet although he gave up his back in the process.

They clinched against the cage but there was no action and the referee soon stepped in to separate them. Ataides looked exhausted and La Nsang pressed forwards, backing the Brazilian up against the cage.

Ataides was static target and La Nsang needed no invitation to attack, throwing a flurry of pinches with a right hook instantly ending the fight. The popular Burmese fighter celebrated wildly which suggested he still had plenty left in the tank.

La Nsang is looking to recapture his middleweight title although he didn’t help his cause by missing weight. He improves to 27-12-0-1 after scoring the 12th win of his ONE Championship career while Ataides drops to 11-5.

Earlier in the night Gustavo Balart (9-4) beat Ryuto Sawada (14-7-1) by decision despite being awarded two yellow cards. The Cuban strawweight landed numerous knees to the head of his grounded opponent which earned him the nod from the judges despite being formally reprimanded for low blows and shots to the back of the head.

Ritu Phogat (5-1) scored the biggest win of her career over Lin Heqin (14-3-1) snapping the Chinese fighter’s 11 fight winning streak in the process. The Indian landed numerous takedowns and was able to keep her opponent down while scoring with ground and pound.

ONE: ‘Battleground’, Singapore, May 30th