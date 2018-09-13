Aung La Nsang Defends Middleweight Belt Against Mohammad Karaki at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 13, 2018
Aung La Nsang will defend his middleweight belt at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness next month. The Burmese fighter is slated to face Mohammad Karaki at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon on Oct. 26.

Karaki (9-0) hails from Lebanon and is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the Middle East. Eight of his nine wins have come by way of a first-round finish and the reigning Phoenix FC 185-pound champion has been handed a title shot in his promotional debut.

La Nsang (23-10-0-1) headlines every ONE Championship card in Yangon. He hails from Myanmar and grew up just a stone’s throw away from the arena in which he has delighted the fans by winning both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

“Every time we visit Yangon, it’s always a spectacle. Aung La Nsang is a two-division titleholder and an absolute phenom, beloved by his people for his immense skill in the martial arts arena, and his ability to unite everyone whenever he performs,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. 

“He embodies the true values of martial arts (but) is in for another tough test as Lebanon’s Mohammad Karaki is a worthy challenger to the middleweight throne. It’s going to be absolutely electric at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.”

Brandon Vera is back in training and has talked about dropping down to light heavyweight to challenge La Nsang. That fight could conceivably happen in 2019 with Tokyo touted as a potential destination, but first of all, the two-division champion will be looking to make the second defense of his middleweight belt in Yangon.

               

