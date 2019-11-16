HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Sao Paulo Blachowicz vs Jacare live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 22 Live Results: Błachowicz vs. Jacaré (Results & Fight Stats)

Jacare Souza UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 22 weigh-in results & video: Blachowicz vs. Jacare set, but three fighters missed weight

Nick Diaz at UFC 53

featuredNick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway - UFC 245

featuredMax Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

Atomweight women make a splash at ONE: Age of Dragons in Beijing

November 16, 2019
NoNo Comments

Two atomweights made their promotional debuts at ONE: Age of Dragons in Beijing on Saturday. Meng Bo and Ritu Phogat come from very different backgrounds, but both made big impressions at the Cadillac Arena.

Bo’s main claim to fame is having beaten reining UFC bantamweight champion Weili Zhang. The Chinese atomweight was matched with Argentina’s Laura Balin in Beijing and needed less than three minutes to score a highlight reel knockout.

The Chinese fighter landed a right hook midway through the opening round that folded the former atomweight title challenger. Balin was immediately separated from her senses and the flurry of follow up punches felt somewhat superfluous.

The referee quickly stepped in to save the Argentinian from sustaining additional punishment. With the win Bo improves to 14-5, while Balin drops to 11-6 and the Chinese fighter can consider herself to be among the contenders in ONE Championship’s increasingly competitive atomweight division.

Meanwhile, Ritu Phogat announced herself to the MMA world with an impressive showing in her debut. The Indian’s career is guaranteed to come under close scrutiny because she was a wrestling star in her homeland and a blockbuster Bollywood movie was made about her and her sisters.

She used her wrestling to dominate fellow debutant Nam Hee Kim. After taking down the Korean midway through the opening round, Phogat landed in side control and rained down hammerfists on the defenseless Korean until the referee had no option but to call off the action.

Phogat moves up to 1-0 and there are no shortage of potential opponents in the atomweight division. The likes of Ayaka Miura, Mei Yamaguchi and Itsuki Hirata are all in line for a shot at reigning champion Angela Lee and Bo can also consider herself to be in the mix after Saturday’s win.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

ONE: Age of Dragons official results

  • ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Ilias Ennahachi defeats Wang Wenfeng by Split Decision (SD) after 5 rounds
  • ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Roman Kryklia defeats Tarik Khbabez by Technical Knockout (TKO) at 0:43 minutes of round 2
  • Muay Thai Catchweight (73.0kg): Jamal Yusupov defeats Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex by Knockout (KO) at 0:39 minutes of round 2
  • Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight: Meng Bo defeats Laura Balin by Knockout (KO) at 2:18 minutes of round 1
  • Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight: Ritu Phogat defeats Nam Hee Kim by TKO (Strikes) at 3:37 minutes of round 1
  • Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Jeremy Miado defeats Miao Li Tao by Knockout (KO) at 3:01 minutes of round 1
  • Kickboxing Featherweight: Christina Breuer defeats Jorina Baars by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
  • Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight: Tang Kai defeats Edward Kelly by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
  • Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight: Yusup Saadulaev defeats Daichi Takenaka by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
  • Kickboxing Catchweight (73.0kg): Enriko Kehl defeats Armen Petrosyan by Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:55 minutes of round 2
  • Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight:Hexigetu defeats Ramon Gonzales by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA