Aspen Ladd signs with PFL following UFC release

Former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd has inked a multi-year agreement with The Professional Fighters League. The fight promotion made the announcement on Tuesday.

Ladd was released by the UFC after failing to make weight for the third time leading to a fight cancellation. Ladd (9-3) was expected to face Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60 on Sept. 17, but came in two pounds over the allotted limit. The fight was scrapped and Ladd was handed her walking papers.

“The Professional Fighters League continues to grow its global talent roster by seeking the best talent from around the globe,” said President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Aspen to the PFL’s women’s division. Aspen will continue the PFL mission of bringing women’s MMA to the forefront of our sport.”

“I want to thank the Professional Fighters League for giving me the opportunity to continue my career in the PFL SmartCage,” said Ladd. “I am excited about the PFL’s sport season format where you win and advance based on talent and merit. I look forward to testing myself against the best women in the world.”

Ladd will enter the PFL 2023 regular season hoping to revitalize her career.

