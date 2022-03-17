HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredIsrael Adesanya breaks down the UFC London main card: ‘Paddy Pimblett is getting fed a bum’ | Video

featuredAspen Ladd says she’d fight ‘The Karen of MMA’ Miesha Tate for free

featuredAljamain Sterling and Petr Yan exchange words after Sterling tweets, ‘You lost, accept your losses like a man’

featuredKevin Holland details how he heroically stopped restaurant gunman

Aspen Ladd says she’d fight ‘The Karen of MMA’ Miesha Tate for free

March 17, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd is not a fan of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

The two have a bit of history. Tate weighed in on Ladd and her corner following Ladd’s featherweight debut loss to Norma Dumont in October. Tate has also criticized Ladd for her struggles to make with in the bantamweight division.

“That’s the Karen of MMA,” Ladd said of Tate in an interview with Low Kick MMA. “I just wanted to hit her. I still want to hit her.”

Tate recently announced her plans to drop down to the flyweight division, so a fight against Ladd seems unlikely to happen. If it were a possibility, Ladd says she’d take the fight against “Cupcake” for free.

“They wouldn’t even have to pay me honestly. That would just be a fun one,” Ladd said.

Kevin Holland details how he heroically stopped restaurant gunman

“The sport has kind of passed her by. She was a dominant wrestler, and that’s kind of what got her to where she is,” Ladd said. “I think she came back for money. She’s talking a big talk, but she’s not going to make another title run.

“At 135, she wasn’t doing well. She was like, ah, I’m going to drop weight and see, but that’s a tough weight class too.”

Ladd is ranked No. 4 in the women’s bantamweight division and faces No. 3 ranked Irene Aldana at UFC 273 on April 9.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA