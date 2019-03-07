Aspen Ladd Expected to Face Sijara Eubanks at UFC Fight Night in Rochester

Aspen Ladd has finally booked her next fight as the top rated bantamweight prospect is expected to face former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist Sijara Eubanks at the UFC Fight Night event from Rochester, NY on May 18.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the fight is being targeted for May following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

At 7-0, Ladd has received a lot of attention as a future contender in the bantamweight division, especially following a pair of TKO wins to start her UFC career.

She was originally scheduled to meet Holly Holm at UFC 235 but the former champion dropped out of the bout due to a contractual dispute with the promotion.

Now Ladd will instead face a former opponent as she defeated Eubanks in a bantamweight fight when they first met in 2017 as part of Invicta Fighting Championships.

The fight will serve as an opportunity for Eubanks to get revenge from her previously defeat to Ladd while making her Octagon debut at 135 pounds.

Eubanks previously competed at flyweight where she amassed a 2-0 record but she failed to make weight for her most recent fight and that came after a weight cutting disaster forced her out of the inaugural title fight to crown a 125-pound women’s champion.

Following that latest weight cutting snafu, Eubanks made the decision to move up to bantamweight and she will now face Ladd in a rematch scheduled for May.