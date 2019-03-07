HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson ONE Las Vegas scrum

featuredDemetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

Colby Covington at UFC 225 (by Damon Martin)

featuredColby Covington believes Kamaru Usman altercation was orchestrated so he would lose his title shot

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

featuredJon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

featuredJon Jones earns lopsided victory in latest title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235

Aspen Ladd Expected to Face Sijara Eubanks at UFC Fight Night in Rochester

March 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

Aspen Ladd has finally booked her next fight as the top rated bantamweight prospect is expected to face former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ finalist Sijara Eubanks at the UFC Fight Night event from Rochester, NY on May 18.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the fight is being targeted for May following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

At 7-0, Ladd has received a lot of attention as a future contender in the bantamweight division, especially following a pair of TKO wins to start her UFC career.

She was originally scheduled to meet Holly Holm at UFC 235 but the former champion dropped out of the bout due to a contractual dispute with the promotion.

Now Ladd will instead face a former opponent as she defeated Eubanks in a bantamweight fight when they first met in 2017 as part of Invicta Fighting Championships.

The fight will serve as an opportunity for Eubanks to get revenge from her previously defeat to Ladd while making her Octagon debut at 135 pounds.

Eubanks previously competed at flyweight where she amassed a 2-0 record but she failed to make weight for her most recent fight and that came after a weight cutting disaster forced her out of the inaugural title fight to crown a 125-pound women’s champion.

Following that latest weight cutting snafu, Eubanks made the decision to move up to bantamweight and she will now face Ladd in a rematch scheduled for May.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA