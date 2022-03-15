Arut Pogosjan expecting a war at PFL Contender Series 5

While he had to go through a couple months of fight cancellations, lightweight Arut Pogosjan was still able to get in two bouts in 2021 and with his victories build a three-fighting winning streak for himself.

In particular, Pogosjan’s victory over Kenneth Glenn at Fury FC 53 last November was even more satisfying considering injuries he was carrying into the bout.

“I feel like 2021 was pretty successful. I had a knockout in July (against Josh Atlum at Fury FC 48) and then a pretty good fight (against Glenn) in November,” Pogosjan told MMAWeekly.com.

“All things considered, with torn cartilage in my wrist, I still beat the snot out of (Glenn), so I was happy. I didn’t get the finish, but I kicked his ass. I got two W’s. I love winning. You can’t ask for more. It was a pretty successful year.”

Another thing that made 2021 a positive year for Pogosjan was his ability to show his growth and improvements in his game in his fights.

“It’s not just about winning fights, but it’s about showcasing new development,” said Pogosjan. “I think in every fight I’ve showcased that I’m a better fighter. Last year I was a pretty good fighter, but this year I am on another level.

“Before I thought I was doing good, but I’ve found a way to do more. I have worked. Between the last fight and now I think I’ve done over 160 rounds and so many private training sessions. I think I’ve improved tremendously and I think we’ll see it – the proof will be in the pudding.”

This Friday in Orlando, Florida, Pogosjan (9-3) faces Michael Dufort (8-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at PFL Challenger Series 5.

“It’s going to be a hard fight,” Pogosjan said. “I’m expecting (Dufort) to be tough and durable and bring his A-game too.

“I see my hand being raised, I’m not sure how exactly, if it will be a knockout or whatever, but it’s going to be a war. I have a gut feeling it’s going to be a war and it’s going to come down to who prepared better and who wants it more.”

With the opportunities the PFL could provide Pogosjan, he’s looking forward to 2022 and what could come his way, but first he has to get past Dufort this Friday.

“Signing with PFL it’s amplified my obsession with a new level. I want it real bad,” said Pogosjan. “All you can do is take it one fight at a time. I can’t overlook my opponent.

“First I have to overcome this challenge. I have to focus on this. Once I do that, then the possibilities will show in front of me. All the other stuff is kind of up in the air until I win this.”