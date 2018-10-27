HOT OFF THE WIRE
Artem Lobov vs. Michael Johnson: ‘The Fans Are in for a Great Fight’

October 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Artem Lobov and Michael Johnson discuss why they are looking forward to fighting one another in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton, live Saturday on FS1. Lobov was originally scheduled to face Zubaira Tukhugov, but Tukhugov was removed from the bout after his involvement in UFC 229 post-event melee following Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s win over Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 Purse To Be Partially Released Following Brawl

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

