Artem Lobov vs. Michael Johnson: ‘The Fans Are in for a Great Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Artem Lobov and Michael Johnson discuss why they are looking forward to fighting one another in the co-main event of Fight Night Moncton, live Saturday on FS1. Lobov was originally scheduled to face Zubaira Tukhugov, but Tukhugov was removed from the bout after his involvement in UFC 229 post-event melee following Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s win over Conor McGregor.

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.