Artem Lobov altercation w/ crowd at Paulie Malignaggi Bare Knuckle weigh-Ins (BKFC 6)



The circus surrounding the Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi Bare Knuckle Boxing match at BKBC 6 continued today after the weigh-ins from Florida when Artem Lobov got into an altercation with the crowd.

