Arrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz for New Orleans street fight

April 24, 2023
The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz stemming from a street fight over the weekend. The warrant is for the charge of second-degree battery. MMAFighting first reported the news.

Second-degree battery is a felony in Louisiana. If convicted Diaz could serve up to eight years in prison, pay a $2,000 fine or both. 

Nate Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday to support his teammate Chris Avil at Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event and got into a street fight afterward. 

Diaz choked out Logan Paul stunt double, Rodney Petersen, in a wild street fight after the event and the incident was caught on video. Diaz choked Petersen out with a standing guillotine choke and then left him unconscious in the street.

