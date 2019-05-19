Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked, security detail drops the ball (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, former bodybuilder, actor, and all around superstar, was recently attacked while visiting the Arnold Classic in Africa. 

Schwarzenegger was Snapchatting video of some of the athletes when someone attacked him from behind, landing a dropkick to his back. The Governator was rocked forward, but brushed off the incident.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

While the seven-time former Mr. Olympia took the incident in stride, former UFC middleweight contender Tim Kennedy did not. He had some harsh criticism for Schwarzenegger’s security detail.

“This is infuriating. I have spent a bit of time with Governor Schwarzenegger. He is an incredible human,” Kennedy wrote.

“Unforgivable lapse by his protective detail.”

This isn’t simply a fan spouting off either. Aside from having been a professional fighter in the sporting world, Kennedy is one of the more decorated members of the United States military. He is a Green Beret, Special Forces Sniper with multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

TRENDING > Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

With his specialized training, Kennedy has worked numerous security details. In short, he knows what he’s talking about, so Schwarzenegger’s security detail may want to be concerned for their own hides after the incident in Africa.

