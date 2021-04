Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0.

With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he’d like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo.

