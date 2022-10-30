Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar in UFC Vegas 63 main event after Kattar injures knee

Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Kattar entered the main event ranked No. 5 in the 145-pound weight class while Arnold sat in the No. 6 ranking. Kattar was hoping to rebound from a split decision loss to Josh Emmett in his lasting out. Arnold was looking to extend his 11-fight winning streak and make a case for a title shot.

Allen measured with his jab early and landed leg kicks. Kattar responded with leg kicks of his own. Allen picked up the pressure and connected with a combination. Allen’s left hand began to find a home late in the frame. Kattar attempted to throw a jumping knee and fell to the ground holding his leg. Allen followed him to the canvas and worked to secure a submission, but Kattar survived the round. Between rounds, Kattar indicated that his right knee was injured.

Allen opened the second round with a leg kick. Kattar stepped back and his leg gave out. The referee immediately stopped the fight. The official stopped came 8 seconds into the second round.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is expected to challenge for the lightweight title next but vowed to remain active in two divisions. Allen didn’t want the fight to end the way that it did, but still want to fight for the championship of an interim belt in his next outing.

“I’m devastated. Volkanovski asked the guys to make a statement and never an injury, a TKO by injury. I can’t really ask for a title shot with this,” Allen said following the win. “Maybe give me the interim job.”

“If Volkanovski is going to be out for a little bit going up, give me the interim shot,” continued Allen. “I feel like I deserve it… Give me the title. Give me the title shot. Give me that. Come on Volk. Let’s go.”

UFC Vegas 63 Full Results: Kattar vs. Allen