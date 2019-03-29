Armando Villarreal plans to show off improvements at LFA 63

Coming into 2018 off his first career loss to close out 2017, bantamweight prospect Armando Villarreal knew he was going to have to make the most of his opportunity when he was offered to join the LFA.

In two fights with the promotion last year, Villarreal was able to get back on track with two straight unanimous decision victories.

“I fought a tough guy in Thomas Blair in Virginia (at LFA 49) and grappled with him all three rounds and got the decision,” Villarreal told MMAWeekly.com. “I was really hoping to show more striking in that fight, but I had a knee injury the week out and it kind of changed the plan.

“The fight after that was in October (at LFA 52) against Jose Johnson and it ended up being Fight of the Night. It was a tough fight. It was a back and forth grappling match. The fans loved it, and I think (LFA commentator) Pat Miletich loved it too. I thought I very well contained him throughout the fight.”

Villarreal credits a change in team with helping him get back on track following his sole loss in 2017.

“When I first started I was strictly a Jiu-Jitsu guy with some boxing,” said Villarreal. “I was lacking a lot of wrestling; especially in my takedown defense.

“I ended up changing camps about a year ago and started training at Blitz MMA, and they really helped me put together my striking, my takedowns, my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu. Our wrestling coach has been helping mix the wrestling into our striking and MMA, and I think it’s been a phenomenal improvement to our game.”

This Friday at LFA 63 in Belton, Texas, Villarreal (4-1) will look to pick up his third straight victory when he faces Devin Miller (5-1) in a 135-pound main card bout.

“Some of his fights have come from submission and whatnot, but I don’t think he’s got the striking caliber of my last opponent, so I might try to stand-up a little bit more and work my striking,” Villarreal said of Miller. “I like to close the distance on the cage too and see how it goes from there.”

Should he pick up his third win for the LFA on Friday night, he’ll begin to look towards taking a step to the next level before 2019 is out.

“2019 I plan on making it my year. We want to try to get at least two or three more fights coming up this year,” said Villarreal. “I’d like to get into title contention or if a bigger promotion comes calling we hope this year is the year.”