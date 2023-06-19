HOT OFF THE WIRE
Arman Tsarukyan: Conor McGregor too busy smoking weed to fight

June 19, 2023
After defeating Joaquim Silva, Arman Tsarukyan surprised some people by calling for a fight with Michael Chandler. That was surprising because Chandler is supposed to be facing Conor McGregor following their stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor, however, has yet to re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool, which he must do for six months before he can fight again. He’s also been caught out by more out-of-the-cage controversies, from a half-time skit gone awry with the Miami Heat mascot and a woman alleging that he “violently raped” her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Tsarukyan, however, didn’t point to any of those controversies when saying that McGregor appeared to be out of the Chandler fight. He instead took aim at the Irishman’s drinking, partying, and smoking marijuana to provide the reasons why he believes McGregor is not preparing to fight any time soon.

Video Emerges of Conor McGregor leading woman into bathroom

Arman Tsarukyan claims Conor McGregor not doing the right things to indicate he wants to fight

