Arizona commission decides the fate of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva bout

October 27, 2022
The show will go on!

The Arizona State Athletic Commission did not pull Anderson Silva’s boxing license following comments he made to MMA Weekly which he admitted to being “knocked out” twice during sparring ahead of the bout.

The meeting was called on Wednesday night for a Thursday night Zoom call where the commission discussed Silva’s comments, viewed his MRI and read a letter from Anderson himself.

“Given all the work we’ve done on concussion protocol and emphasis we’ve been placing on fighter safety, it just left me really concerned,” Commissioner Ara J. Feinstein, a trauma surgeon and ringside doctor said during the meeting (h/t MMA Fighting). “However, once I had further information, the letter from Silva, the written statement from his trainer, and more importantly, the results of the medical examinations and the approval of the physician reading the report, I became much more comfortable, and I have no objections to Mr. Silva participating in the event this Saturday.”

The commission described his medical records as “pristine” and never even took the meeting to a vote.

Silva had said that he “misspoke” and was joking.

Silva will face Jake Paul on Saturday in the boxing ring.

