Ariel Sexton, Saygid Arslanaliev book ONE Lightweight Grand Prix semifinal berths

Saygid Arslanaliev and Ariel Sexton will meet in the semifinal of the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix. Both booked their berths with stoppage wins at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, although the Costa Rican took a little longer than the Turk.

The first quarterfinal of the night at ONE: Call to Greatness pitted Arslanaliev against Ev Ting. Barely 10 seconds had elapsed when the Dagestan-born fighter connected with a left hook that stunned the Asian MMA veteran.

All six of Arslanaliev’s previous wins had come inside the distance and he showed some of the ruthlessness he is becoming renowned for when he pounced on the prone New Zealander and finished him with a barrage of ground and pound.

The finish came at the 25-second mark and takes Arslanaliev’s overall record to 7-1. It would be 8-0 if he hadn’t been disqualified for knocking out an opponent with a soccer kick. The 24-year-old will be a force to be reckoned with in the ONE Lightweight Grand Prix.

Ting drops to 16-6 after losing back to back fights for the first time in his career. Arslanaliev now has his sights firmly set on Sexton, who had to weather an early storm before finishing local favorite Khan with a rear naked choke in the third round.

Khan looked sharp in the early exchanges and a short punch opened a cut on Sexton’s face. The Costa Rican was looking to land single shots and shoot for takedowns while the hometown hero was picking is shots more intelligently and looked on the verge of finishing the fight with strikes on a couple of occasions.

Khan started the second round strongly but started to fade from the fight as Sexton landed one of his trademark uppercuts. The round finished with the Costa Rican moving into mount but the bell sounded before he could do any real damage.

In the third round Khan looked tired and Sexton capitalized with a takedown attempt, taking the Singaporean’s back and locking in a deep rear naked choke. The tap came at the 1:13 mark and improved Sexton’s record to 13-4, while his opponent dropped to 11-5.

Sexton meets Arslanaliev in one semifinal bout, while Eddie Alvarez faces Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE: A New Era with the winner booked to face Lowen Tynanes in the penultimate round of the Lightweight Grand Prix.

In the ONE: Call to Greatness main event, ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex became the first fighter in the promotion to become a champion in two disciplines at the same time, as she defeated Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai title.

ONE: Call to Greatness Results