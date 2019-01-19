Ariane Lipski Has High Expectations Heading into UFC Debut

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Violence Queen” Ariane Lipski makes her UFC debut against Joanne Calderwood at Fight Night Brooklyn on Saturday night. Lipski brings a nine-fighting winning streak to the octagon in her debut along with high expectations.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ Odds: Is Henry Cejudo or TJ Dillashaw Going to Walk Away with Flyweight Belt?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.