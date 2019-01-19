Ariane Lipski Has High Expectations Heading into UFC Debut

(Courtesy of UFC)
“The Violence Queen” Ariane Lipski makes her UFC debut against Joanne Calderwood at Fight Night Brooklyn on Saturday night. Lipski brings a nine-fighting winning streak to the octagon in her debut along with high expectations.
