Archie Colgan looks to remain undefeated at Bellator 297

Coming into 2023 on a six-fight winning streak to start his career, lightweight Archie Colgan was able to keep his momentum going with a win over Justin Montalvo at Bellator 293 this past March.

Having not gone to a decision in a year, Colgan’s first round TKO of Montalvo was his sixth in his seven wins, but as always he keeps an eye on the things that didn’t go as he wanted to help improve himself for his next fight.

“I was really happy with my performance,” Colgan told MMAWeekly.com. “To fight and get a dominate win like that I think is pretty good.

“There are a couple of things that I took away from it that I can do better or could have done better, so there’s definitely some ground work to take back and work on it with the team. But yeah I was proud of my performance out there; I stayed composed, stayed dangerous and just stayed the path.”

Still relatively new to MMA, as long as Colgan is in the gym working, he’s always improving, and that’s the main thing of importance to him right now.

“I feel like I’m exponentially getting better,” said Colgan. “I’ve only been a pro for two years. Almost mentally, I’m not well if I’m not training, so I always train, so I’m always well.”

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 297

This Friday in Chicago, Illinois, Colgan (7-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak alive when he faces Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8) in a preliminary 155-pound bout at Bellator 297.

“I believe I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” Colgan Said. “I’ve just got to stay busy and I’ve got to stay composed.

“(Sanchez is) a veteran and has a lot of fights; he has four times the amount of professional fights I’ve had. He’s a veteran, so I’m lacking experience in MMA fights, but I have the hungry youth on my side. I’ve got to respect the qualities that he brings, but I’ve got to understand it’s just another fight and I believe I’ll get the job done.”

For Colgan the road forward is one step at a time as he continues to build his career and work his way into the rankings in Bellator in 2023.

“Opponent-wise it’s just one opportunity, one opponent, at a time,” said Colgan. “But I think after this that I would like to at least get one more (before the end of the year).”