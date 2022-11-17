Archie Colgan looking to cap off 2022 with a dominant performance at Bellator 288

Coming off a three-win 2021 to start off his pro career, lightweight Archie Colgan has so far been able to keep his momentum going with back-to-back wins this year.

Having originally hoped to get more fights in this year, having to take some time off limited the amount of bouts Colgan could have, but he’s happy with what he’s been able to accomplish in 2022 so far.

“I feel very confident how this year has gone for me,” Colgan told MMAWeeekly.com. “I wish I would have gotten more fights this year, but I had an injury and had to take some time off, so I’m happy with getting in three fights considering how the year started and went for me.

“I plan on capping this year off with another dominant year and fingers crossed get four fights next year.”

Compared to last year, Colgan feels like he’s improved a lot in his second year as a pro, with more room to improve in the future.

“We’re two years in now and not really cracking the surface really,” said Colgan. “I’m a little bit more composed and calm, and the straight-up truth is just that I’m much better as a fighter than I was in 2021 when I made my pro debut.

“I’ve built composure throughout each fight, but my skillset is day and night difference I believe from last year to this year.”

This Friday in Chicago, Illinois, Colgan (5-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Jesse Hannam (2-1) in a 155-pound preliminary card bout at Bellator 288.

“He’s a similar build to myself, so I’m assuming him to be a strong guy, but I’m going to be a little bit stronger, a little bit faster, and little better… a lot a bit better,” Colgan said of Hannam. “I’m going to go out there with another dominant performance and cap off my year.

“I can’t say what I’ll do to get the win, but I can say that I will be exciting and I will be explosive and will be composed in there. I don’t know how it will end, but I will get my hand raised and I will get the finish that I’m looking for.”

For Colgan, the future is going to be a time to continue to develop and hopefully remain as active as possible and face the best available competition he can.

“I’m getting some experience, the fights are adding up, but on the big scale I have a lot of experience to still gather, so I want to continue to rack up these wins,” said Colgan.

“I’m prepared for high-level competition and I’m prepared to build my way to that however they see fit, but I feel prepared to beat these guys. When I say these guys I mean anybody on the roster. I’m going to continue to do what I can do, show up, work hard, and it will play out to my favor eventually.”

