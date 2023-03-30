Archie Colgan likes the way he matches up against Justin Montalvo at Bellator 293

While by most accounts lightweight Archie Colgan had a busy 2022 with three bouts, he could have actually been busier.

Upon suffering an injury early in the year, Colgan had to miss a few months before finally be able to return, but still managed to pick up victories in all three of his bouts and run his career-starting winning streak to six in a row.

“2022 was great,” Colgan told MMAWeekly.com. “I got in a bout with Eagle FC, broke my hand in that bout, and I still managed to get three fights in last year, which is pretty active among MMA fighters.

“I got in three fights, and I believe I would have had three finishes had I not broke my hand in that one bout, but three fights with two finishes is a pretty good year for me.”

While Colgan hasn’t changed a lot in his game since turning pro in 2021, he definitely sees improvement on a daily basis in training.

“Obviously I’m the same athlete and stuff like that; same shell and same body; but I’ve had another year of growth,” said Colgan. “I’ve only been a pro for two years, like I haven’t been doing this very long, so every day is a bit step for me.

“I’m getting better and getting more experience. I’m so much better than I was last year and the year before that.”

On March 31 in Temecula, California, Colgan (6-0) takes on Justin Montalvo (5-0) in a clash of undefeated fighters in a preliminary 155-pound bout at Bellator 293.

“He’s a good fighter, and that’s why I wanted this bout, I wanted this fight to prove that I’m that much better than he is,” Colgan said of facing Montalvo.

“He’s a good striker who loves to attack the body, which works for him. I think I honestly just have to be me. He doesn’t have great takedown defense against a very high level wrestler. He allows himself to get hit against a strong explosive guy. I just like my style, my match-up against this guy.”

While Colgan takes things on a daily basis, he does have a clear idea of how he’d like to see his 2023 play out and how it could help set up for his larger goals in the coming years.

“I’m young in the game and I’m still trying to learn all that and figure all that out until I find my groove,” said Colgan. “I’d like to say it’s a mix of both. I like to take it day to day, but you have to have some sort of long-term business mind if you want to be world champion.

“Before I turn 30 years old I want to be Bellator champion. I’m 27 right now, will be 28 in July, so I’ve got a couple years to get to work on that. I do believe it’s doable. I feel this year I can knock out another three wins, crack into that Top 10, and then we’ll see what happens in 2024.”