Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou In the Works for UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo

A middleweight matchup between top 15 ranked fighters Antonio Carlos Junior and Elias Theodorou has been agreed for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed verbal agreements are in place for the fight following an initial report from Combate in Brazil. The UFC has not confirmed the matchup and bout agreements have not been signed so nothing is official until then.

Carlos Junior was originally expected to fight at next weekend’s UFC 227 card but an injury to opponent Derek Brunson forced him off the event. Now the multi-time grappling champion will compete in his home country of Brazil instead in September.

As for Theodorou, the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner will look to pick up the biggest win of his UFC career after earning back-to-back victories against Trevor Smith and Dan Kelly. Theodorou has gone 4-1 in his past five fights with his only loss coming against fellow top 15 ranked fighter Brad Tavares.

Several fights have now been confirmed for the UFC’s return to Sao Paulo but no main event has been announced for the show.