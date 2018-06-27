HOT OFF THE WIRE
Antonina Shevchenko Joins Sister Valentina in the UFC Following Contender Series Win (Video & Results)

June 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Antonina Shevchenko, the older sister of UFC flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko, and a Muay Thai world champion, punched her ticket to the UFC on Tuesday night.

Shevchenko used a brutal assault of knees to take out late replacement Jaimee Nievera during the Week 3 episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2. It marked the sixth victory of her undefeated mixed martial arts career. 

Shevchenko renewed her foray into MMA just last year, winning two fights under the Phoenix FC banner. Her previous three victories happened in the early 2000s, but it hasn’t taken her long to follow her sister to the Octagon.

In addition to Shevchneko, Te Edwards also earned a UFC contract with his 28-second knockout of Austin Tweedy on Tuesday night.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 3 Results

  • Antonina Shevchenko def. Jaimee Nievera via TKO (knees) at 3:22, Round 2
  • Te Edwards def. Austin Tweedy via knockout (punch) at 0:28, Round 1
  • Josh Parisian def. Greg Rebello via TKO (punches) at 1:31, Round 1
  • Julian Erosa def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (kick) at 1:10, Round 2
  • Jordan Williams def. Tim Caron via TKO (elbows) at 3:37, Round 3

               

