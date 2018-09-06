Antonina Shevchenko Draws Ashlee Evans-Smith for UFC Debut

Antonina Shevchenko’s sister, Valentina, is fighting Nicco Montano for the flyweight title this weekend at UFC 228 in Dallas, but now Antonina has a bout of her own to which she can look forward.

Shevchenko (6-0) will square off with Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-3) at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on Nov. 30 in Las Vegas.

MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin confirmed the bout following an initial report by ESPN.

Shevchenko earned her shot in the Octagon with a victory on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. She blasted Jaimelene Nievera with several brutal knees from the clinch, putting on an eye-opening display.

The Russian fighter doesn’t get an easy draw in her UFC debut, as Evans-Smith is a veteran of six UFC bouts. She is 3-3 in the Octagon, but is looking to build momentum after defeating Bec Rawlings earlier this year.