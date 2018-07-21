Anthony Smith Willing to Face Alexander Gustafsson if He Gets Past Shogun Rua

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Anthony Smith talks about stepping up on short notice to face former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the UFC Hamburg main event on Sunday. If Smith can get past Rua unscathed, he’d be willing to have a quick turnaround and face Alexander Gustafsson on Aug. 4 at UFC 227.

Volkan Oezdemir was expected to face Rua on Sunday, but was pulled from the bout to face Gustafsson. Smith accepted the fight with Rua on short notice and is willing to do the same with Gustafsson after Oezdemir was forced out of the bout with a broken nose.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Cain Velasquez Spotted Working Out at WWE Performance Center

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.