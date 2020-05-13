Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira: UFC Jacksonville Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 13, 2020
Preview Wednesday night’s light heavyweight main event matchup between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. Smith (33-14) is coming off a Performance of the Night win over Alexander Gustafsson in his last outing while Teixeira (30-7) is riding a three-fight winning streak.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

