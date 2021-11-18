Anthony Smith thinks Conor McGregor will never be ‘one of us’ again

Conor McGregor is arguably the most famous MMA fighter of all time. He’s got cash coming in from every single direction, he’s got the fancy cars and the big yacht but Anthony Smith knows there’s one thing that McGregor doesn’t have … a view from the inside.

“I don’t give a sh*t what Conor thinks about me, but I don’t know why he’s taken aim at me twice,” Smith said on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation. “But as I though about it, I think I figured it out. Conor’s been uber, uber-successful. He’s made more money than he could ever spend. He’s made true, like, generational wealth. His kids’ kids’ kids’ kids are going to be just fine because of the things that Conor’s accomplished. What Conor can never get back, is he’ll never be one of us again – and it drives him absolutely crazy. He used to be – he used to be one of us.”

What Smith means by that is McGregor has become so far removed from what fighters in the UFC deal with day-to-day, he’s no longer relatable and that’s something that he’ll never be able to get back.

“I found myself sitting at the desk wondering, like, does Conor miss what it felt like to be in the gym and just be one of the guys? Because he’s alienated himself from everybody. I’ve been around him a little bit. I don’t know him. But I’ve been around him and he was one of the guys. Then he kind of sold out and he starts taking shots at people and he kind of sold his soul for all that money. That’s fine if that’s what you want to do.”

Smith has never really been one to talk trash so when he speaks, people tend to know it comes from a place of truth and not a place of building up a fight or hoping for a headline.

Smith has been getting attention from McGregor due to his time on the UFC analyst desk.