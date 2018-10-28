Anthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith is a man on a mission. He moved to the light heavyweight division in June and quickly made waves in the division by taking out two former champions in Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. On Saturday, Smith shook up the rankings by submitting No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir in the UFC Fight Night 138 main event.

Smith uncharacteristically looked for a takedown early in the opening round. Oezdemir defended the takedown attempt and went to work landing leg kicks and combinations. Late in the round, Oezdemir landed a head kick that seemingly stunned Smith. Both landed clean in the opening frame, but Oezdemir inflicted more damage.

In the second round, Oezdemir secured a takedown and spend most of the fame in dominant position and landing short punches to the head of Smith. After two rounds, Oezdemir looked to be in control of the fight.

The momentum completely shifted in the third round. The pace picked up and the two stood and exchanged. Smith changed levels midway through the round and put Oezdemir on the canvas. He quickly took Oezdemir’s back and applied a rear-naked choke. Smith squeezed, but Oezdemir fought the submission. Smith reapplied the choke and tightened it down. Oezdemir had no choice but to tap out.

“I think I told you guys the other day, the first couple of rounds were going to be ugly. He’s just so strong, so damn explosive, and just so good,” said Smith following the biggest win of his career. “I knew I just had to be a nuisance to him and just wear him out, lay on him, get him tired, and take over in the later rounds.”

With the win, Smith remained undefeated in the 205-pound division. All three of his wins have been finishes. During his post-fight interview, Smith asked for a title shot.

“I’ve been fighting since I was 17-years old. I’ve been chasing this dream. My career has been up and down. I’ve gone through so much adversity that all I wanted was to stand here in this octagon after a win and to feel confident enough to ask Dana (White) one question. My name is Anthony Smith and I want a title shot,” he said.