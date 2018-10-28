HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

UFC Moncton Volkan vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Yair Rodriguez - Creative Combat

featuredFrankie Edgar Out; Yair Rodriguez Now Faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC in Denver

Michael Johnson

featuredUFC Moncton Weigh-in Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith Set, but Michael Johnson Fails to Make Weight

Anthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

October 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith is a man on a mission. He moved to the light heavyweight division in June and quickly made waves in the division by taking out two former champions in Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.  On Saturday, Smith shook up the rankings by submitting No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir in the UFC Fight Night 138 main event.

Smith uncharacteristically looked for a takedown early in the opening round.  Oezdemir defended the takedown attempt and went to work landing leg kicks and combinations.  Late in the round, Oezdemir landed a head kick that seemingly stunned Smith.  Both landed clean in the opening frame, but Oezdemir inflicted more damage. 

In the second round, Oezdemir secured a takedown and spend most of the fame in dominant position and landing short punches to the head of Smith.  After two rounds, Oezdemir looked to be in control of the fight. 

The momentum completely shifted in the third round.  The pace picked up and the two stood and exchanged.  Smith changed levels midway through the round and put Oezdemir on the canvas.  He quickly took Oezdemir’s back and applied a rear-naked choke.  Smith squeezed, but Oezdemir fought the submission.  Smith reapplied the choke and tightened it down.  Oezdemir had no choice but to tap out. 

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

“I think I told you guys the other day, the first couple of rounds were going to be ugly. He’s just so strong, so damn explosive, and just so good,” said Smith following the biggest win of his career. “I knew I just had to be a nuisance to him and just wear him out, lay on him, get him tired, and take over in the later rounds.”

With the win, Smith remained undefeated in the 205-pound division.  All three of his wins have been finishes.  During his post-fight interview, Smith asked for a title shot. 

“I’ve been fighting since I was 17-years old. I’ve been chasing this dream. My career has been up and down. I’ve gone through so much adversity that all I wanted was to stand here in this octagon after a win and to feel confident enough to ask Dana (White) one question. My name is Anthony Smith and I want a title shot,” he said. 

 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA