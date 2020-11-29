Anthony Smith submits Devin Clark in UFC Vegas 15 main event

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faced rising Devin Clark in the UFC Vegas 15 main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Smith entered the bout on a two-fight losing streak looking to get back in the win column. Clark was looking to pick up the biggest win of her career. In the end, Smith scored a first-round finish and picked up the much needed win.

Clark pressured Smith from the moment the bell sounded starting the fight. He unloaded a high kick that Smith blocked and then connected with a right hand that knocked Smith off balance. As Clark closed the distance, Smith tied him and up took the fight to the ground.

On the ground, Smith pulled Clark away from the fence and worked to take his back. Clark scrambled and reversed Smith. Smith applied a triangle choke and tightened it down. Clark tried to punch his way out of the submission but was forced to tap out.

“It’s been a long road. The problem is, usually you think you make it to the top, you get a title shot, things are going well. Usually you think things are going really good but that’s not my life. I guess I want to make everything hard,” Smith said following the win. “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t sleep on me.”

The submission finished earned Smith a Performance of the Night bonus. It was the sixth time Smith has earned a bonus. With the win behind him, Smith is looking to face whomever they UFC puts in front of him.

“I used to always be like whatever is going to get me closer to the title. I’m just going to take the fights in front of me and just continue to grow and keep getting better. I’ll get back to that title fight, but I just don’t want to rush myself,” he said.