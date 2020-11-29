HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mike Tyson

featuredMike Tyson shows flashes of the headhunter in unofficial draw with Roy Jones Jr.

UFC Vegas 15 Smith vs Clark live results

featuredUFC Vegas 15: Smith vs. Clark Live Results

UFC Vegas 15 Blaydes vs Lewis main event canceled

featuredUFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes tests positive for COVID-19, fight canceled; one fighter misses weight

Curtis Blaydes UFC 225 Post-Fight

featuredCOVID-19 cancels UFC Vegas 15 main event

Anthony Smith submits Devin Clark in UFC Vegas 15 main event

November 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faced rising Devin Clark in the UFC Vegas 15 main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Smith entered the bout on a two-fight losing streak looking to get back in the win column. Clark was looking to pick up the biggest win of her career. In the end, Smith scored a first-round finish and picked up the much needed win.

Clark pressured Smith from the moment the bell sounded starting the fight. He unloaded a high kick that Smith blocked and then connected with a right hand that knocked Smith off balance. As Clark closed the distance, Smith tied him and up took the fight to the ground.

On the ground, Smith pulled Clark away from the fence and worked to take his back. Clark scrambled and reversed Smith. Smith applied a triangle choke and tightened it down. Clark tried to punch his way out of the submission but was forced to tap out.

TRENDING > Mike Tyson shows flashes of the headhunter in unofficial draw with Roy Jones Jr.

“It’s been a long road. The problem is, usually you think you make it to the top, you get a title shot, things are going well. Usually you think things are going really good but that’s not my life. I guess I want to make everything hard,” Smith said following the win. “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t sleep on me.”

The submission finished earned Smith a Performance of the Night bonus. It was the sixth time Smith has earned a bonus. With the win behind him, Smith is looking to face whomever they UFC puts in front of him.

“I used to always be like whatever is going to get me closer to the title. I’m just going to take the fights in front of me and just continue to grow and keep getting better. I’ll get back to that title fight, but I just don’t want to rush myself,” he said.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA