Anthony Smith sits atop UFC Vegas 37 bonuses

Anthony Smith led the charge on the UFC Vegas 37 bonuses on Saturday in Las Vegas. He did so with his main event victory over Ryan Spann.

UFC Vegas 37 Performance of the Night: Anthony Smith

Smith has been working hard to return to another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. He’s on a stellar run with Spann being his third consecutive victory.

Though the fight started fairly even, Smith quickly took control by dropping Spann with a left hand and threatening an armbar. He sealed the deal with another left hand that set up the fight ending rear-naked choke submission.

The victory earned Smith a UFC Vegas 37 performance of the night bonus and an additional $50,000.

UFC Vegas 37 Performance of the Night: Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan announced his arrival as a contender in the UFC lightweight division with his stunning first-round finish of Christos Giagos just over two minutes into the first round of their UFC Vegas 37 main card bout.

After escaping an early threat from Giagos, Tsarukyan dropped his foe and finished with a rain of punches.

UFC Vegas 37 Performance of the Night: Nate Maness

Nate Maness scored one of the most impressive come-from-behind victories at UFC Vegas 37. He was on the brink of defeat in the first round, but saved by the bell. Maness somehow came out of his daze in between rounds and dropped Tony Gravely and finished him at 2:10 of the second round.

UFC Vegas 37 Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley opened the UFC Vegas 37 main card broadcast on ESPN+ with a knockout finish to what had been a back-and-forth battle with Antonio Arroyo.

UFC Vegas 37 results: Anthony Smith finishes Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 37 Results

UFC Vegas 37 Main Card Results

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann bu submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:47, R1

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski def. Mandy Böhm by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos by TKO (punches) at 2:09, R1

Bantamweight: Nate Maness def. Tony Gravely by TKO (punches) at 2:10, R2

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley def. Antônio Arroyo by KO (punches) at 2:26, R3

UFC Vegas 37 Prelim Results

Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi def. Mike Rodríguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington def. Pannie Kianzad by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Rongzhu def. Brandon Jenkins by TKO (punches) at 4:35, R3

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson def. JP Buys by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield def. Sarah Alpar by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Welterweight: Carlston Harris def. Impa Kasanganay by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R1

Bantamweight: Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Women’s Flyweight: Hannah Goldy def. Emily Whitmire by submission (armbar) at 4:17, R1

