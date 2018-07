Anthony Smith: ‘Shogun’s Going to Have a Hard Time’ at UFC Hamburg

(Courtesy of UFC)

Prospective light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith makes his main event debut against No. 8 ranked Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Hamburg this Sunday on FS1.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson Calls Cormier vs. Lesnar Ridiculous, Considers Move to Heavyweight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.