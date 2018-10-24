HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

featuredAnthony Smith Believes a Win Over Volkan Oezdemir is His Ticket to a Title Shot

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith Ready to Step in if Something Happens to Jon Jones or Alexander Gustafsson

October 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has the biggest fight of his career on the horizon on Saturday when he faces No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir in the UFC Fight Night 138 main event. A win would likely put him in line to face the winner of former champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson, who headline UFC 232 on Dec. 29 for the soon-to-be vacant 205-pound title.

Smith isn’t looking past Oezdemir by any means, but plans to stay ready if he wins on Saturday in case something happens that forces Jones or Gustafsson out of their December match-up.

“I think after this fight, I’m going to stay in good shape and keep training just in case something happens with the Jones and Gustafsson fight. You just never know what’s going to happen. This game is crazy, and weirder things have happened. I’ll stay ready to jump in if I need to,” Smith said while appearing on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

TRENDING > Why Did Dana White Make the Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Bout?

Jones and Gustafsson have had to withdraw from scheduled bouts in the past for various reasons.  Considering that history, Smith believes it’s a good idea to remain in fight shape.

“I’m fine with doing that, especially with these two. I got respect for them both, but historically, they’re not perfect on making it to their fights,” he said. “I’ll be there and be ready to step in if I have to.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA