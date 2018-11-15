Anthony Smith Ready to Sit Out and Wait for Winner of Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson

While Jon Jones has been stumbling all over himself for the past few years, Anthony Smith has been steadily working his way to the top of the light heavyweight division, and he’s ready for everyone to notice that maybe he’s just good.

After defeating Volkan Oezdemir in October 2018, which followed quickfire wins over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Rashad Evans, Smith is ready to take a backseat while Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson battle it out for the soon-to-be-vacated UFC light heavyweight title… but then he wants to jump into the Octagon with the winner, whom he thinks will be Jones.

Is it time for Smith to step in and fight the winner of Jones vs. Gustafsson II?