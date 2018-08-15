Watch Anthony Smith Drop Rashad Evans with Knee to the Face in UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Smith knocked out the former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans quickly at UFC 225 in Chicago in June. The bout kicked off what is already an impressive two-fight run in the light heavyweight division after Smith moved up from middleweight. He followed the knockout of Evans with another knockout victory, this time over another former champion in Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Smith headlines UFC Fight Night Moncton in October when he faces off against Volkan Oezdemir.