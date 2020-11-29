Anthony Smith earns bonus for UFC Vegas 15 submission win

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 15 event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the coveted fighter bonuses. Four Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded. Anthony Smith, Miguel Baeza, Su Mudaerji, and Nate Maness earned the $50,000 incentives.

Smith, a former light heavyweight title challenger, faced Devin Clark in the fight card’s main event. After absorbing a right hand early in the fight, Smith opted to take Clark down. Clark was able to reverse Smith but found himself locked in a triangle choke that he could not escape.

TRENDING > UFC middleweights swap opponents after Kevin Holland tests positive for COVID-19

Baeza faced Takashi Soto in the co-main event and earned a bonus for his second-round submission win. Late in the second frame, Baeza applied an arm-triangle choke worthy of a bonus check.

Flyweight Su Mudaerji scored a 44-second knockout on the preliminary fight card to earn the extra revenue while Nathan Maness kicked off the night of fights with a submission win over Luke Sanders to bank a bonus.

UFC Vegas 15 featured ten fights. Three fights went the distance, four ended in submission wins, and three bouts ended in knockouts.

