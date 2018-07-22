Anthony Smith Earns An Extra $50,000 for Knocking Out ‘Shogun’ Rua (UFC Hamburg Bonuses)

UFC officials announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses stemming from the UFC Hamburg fight card during the event’s post-fight press conference on Sunday. Anthony Smith, Manny Bermudez, David Zawada, and Danny Roberts banked the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night was awarded to the welterweight bout between Zawada and Roberts. The two fought to a split decision on the main card with Roberts getting the nod. The fight was filled with spirited exchanges and back and forth action. Zawada staggered Roberts in the second frame and the two slugged it out to the finish earning both fighters a bonus check.

Smith took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the fight card’s main event. A front kick to the face started the sequence that ended the fight. After absorbing the kick to the chin, Rua exploded forward with a flurry and got caught with a right hand that wobbled the former champion. Smith unloaded with a flurry and put Rua out on is feet with an elbow. Anther left hand crumbled the Brazilian.

Bermudez earned the second Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission win over Davey Grant on the preliminary fight card. Bermudez landed a right hand that dropped Grant. Bermudez followed Grant to the canvas and locked on a triangle choke that left Grant sleeping on the mat.

UFC Hamburg took place at Barclaycard Arena and featured 13 bouts. Ten fights went the distance, two ended in knockouts, and one by submission.