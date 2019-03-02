Anthony Smith discusses his most memorable UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Smith gives some background info and talks about what he was thinking during some of his most memorable finishes in his UFC career. Smith faces Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship on March 2.

TRENDING > Jon Jones address steroid questions for the first time since Nevada commission hearing

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.