Anthony Smith Digs Deep for Victory, Takes Aim at Jon Jones

(Courtesy of UFC)

Though he’s already defeated two former champions at light heavyweight, Anthony Smith scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night, when he defeated Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Smith had to dig deep, as Oezdemir blistered him with punishing leg kicks early in the fight. He turned the tables, however, when he secured a rear-naked choke that ended the fight late in the third round.

After defeating Oezdemir, who was No. 2 in the UFC light heavyweight division coming into the fight, Smith is now aiming at the top of the division. He wants the winner of the UFC 232 rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson. More specifically, however, he’s hoping that Jones is the one he gets to fight for the title.