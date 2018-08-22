Anthony Smith Hopes Daniel Cormier Does the Right Thing, Or Gets Out of His Way

Light heavyweight Anthony Smith could be one win away from a title shot. “Lionheart” faces No. 2 ranked Volkan Oezdemir on Oct. 27 in the UFC Fight Night 138 main event and predicts a win in devastating fashion.

Daniel Cormier holds the UFC 205-pound belt and the heavyweight title. Smith purposely hasn’t called out the champion because he believes it’s a waste of time.

“I don’t worry about everybody else too much, but if I go in there and I do what I think that I’m going to do and I finish Volkan, and I do it devastatingly like I think that I’m going to – DC, when I ran into him in Albuquerque, he made it a point to mention that I’m like one of the only guys that hasn’t called him out because I think it’s a waste of time. I don’t want to challenge DC to a fight. I don’t want to challenge DC to anything other than doing the right thing,” Smith said while appearing on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“The game was good to DC, and no one held up his journey, so when I go in there and I do what I do, I don’t really care who has the title. I don’t care if it’s vacant. I don’t care if DC has it. I think it’s his responsibility to sign on the line and give me my opportunity or get out of my way,” he said.

Cormier is expected to face former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar when Lesnar returns to the Octagon in 2019. Smith doesn’t think Cormier will compete in the light heavyweight division again and that he’ll eventually face someone else for the title.

“I don’t think that DC is ever coming back (to light heavyweight), so I don’t want to challenge him to a fight because it’s a waste of time. I want to fight whoever has the title that’s willing to want to fight for it. I don’t know if it will be an interim title or if maybe that will be the time that DC decides, alright, I’m going to do the right thing. I’m not hold up these guys any longer and I’m going to vacate the title and me and whoever else can fight for it,” said Smith.

“I would imagine so,” he responded when asked if he believes an interim fight between himself and top contender Alexander Gustafsson will happen after he defeats Oezdemir.