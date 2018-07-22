Anthony Smith Crushes ‘Shogun’ Rua (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from UFC Fight Night 134 main event between former champ Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony Smith on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany.

The UFC finishes out a stacked line-up in July with UFC on FOX 30, which takes place on Saturday, July 28, in Calgary. A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier headlines the card, which also features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.

