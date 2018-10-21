Watch Anthony Smith Crush Shogun Rua (UFC Moncton Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 21, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Smith has felt right at home after moving from middleweight up to light heavyweight, and it’s no wonder. He has scored quick victories over two legends of the Octagon since bumping up a weight class.

After knocking out Rashad Evans in under a minute, Smith took out another former UFC light heavyweight champion by knocking Shogun Rua out only a minute and a half into their fight. That set him up for his UFC Fight Night 138 headlining showdown with Volkan Oezdemir on Oct. 27 in Moncton, Canada.

Before that fight is upon us, take a look back at Smith’s bone-rattling finish of Shogun.

               

