Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson out of fight with Vadim Nemkov, withdraws from Bellator Grand Prix

The Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix has taken yet another hit to its bracket. This time, it is Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson who has exited the tournament in the semifinal round. According to a report from MMA Junkie, Johnson withdrew from his bout with reigning champion Vadim Nemkov scheduled for Oct. 16 due to illness. Not only is he out of the fight, but the entire Grand Prix.

At press time, Bellator had not confirmed the report.

Nemkov and Johnson were set to headline the promotions return to Arizona next month where the co-main event is a scrap between Ryan Bader and Cory Anderson, also for a semi-final bout.

Nemkov will reportedly stay on the card as the promotion searches for a replacement.

A possible option could be the winner of Saturday night’s Bellator 266 card featuring Yoel Romero and Phil Davis. Romero was initially scheduled for the Grand Prix but had to withdraw when he wasn’t cleared by doctors in time. Davis was already eliminated from the tournament. The turnaround time is tight but if the winner comes out without injury, it could be an interesting replacement.

Johnson was recently embroiled in a scandal when he was arrested for identity theft at the same time he was making his Bellator debut.