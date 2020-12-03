Anthony Romero looking to take out Zach Juusola in LFA 96 co-main event

While 2020 has been a difficult year for most people, within all the problems the year has also presented some opportunities. For lightweight Anthony Romero, he’s been one of the lucky ones who have been able to make progress in his career this year.

Following a win in March to kick off his 2020, Romero returned in August to pick up his second victory of the year with a unanimous decision over Mike Breeden at Dana White’s Contender Series 2020.

“I know a lot of people are going through a hard time. I’ve had a few losses as well with Covid, but I’m keeping my head up, and I know things will get better one day. I’m very blessed to have had the opportunities that I’ve had,” Romero told MMAWeekly.com.

“Everything has been working out very well, and I’m hoping things will finish well. I hope both my opponent and I get to the cage in one piece and healthy and finish the 2020 year well.”

In addition to getting fights in, Romero feels like he’s been able to further develop his game this year and become a more balanced fighter all around.

“I’ve turned from a grappler into a striker,” said Romero. “It’s been a pretty cool transition. Now I’m putting everything together and am becoming a complete MMA fighter, which is pretty cool.

“Now I’m a little bit more exciting and am able to transition a fight to wherever I choose. I’m putting everything together and I’m content with the way things are going.”

This Friday in Park City, Kan., Romero (8-0) puts his undefeated record on the line when he faces Zach Juusola (11-6) in the 155-pound co-main event of LFA 96.

“It’s another tough, gritty, opponent,” Romero said of Juusola. “I’m excited to apply my skills. He’s another opponent. I’m not looking down on him or anything like that. I’m expecting him to come with everything, so I’m not taking him lightly.

“I’m looking to take him out. Whether it’s knockout, submission, or another dominant decision, I’m looking forward to performing again.”

While taking the next step on his career could come sooner than later, Romero’s focus is on his bout against Juusola before anything else.

“It’s one fight at a time,” said Romero. “People are asking if this is the fight that takes me to the UFC, but to be honest, I don’t think about that.

“Whatever happens on Friday will dictate my future. My goal is to finish the fight, get a dominant decision, or just get a W and look great doing it. There’s nothing too much I’m thinking about after.”

