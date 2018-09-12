Anthony Romero Expecting ‘Hardest Fight of His Life’ Against Elijah Harris at KOTC

In just under a year since turning pro, lightweight prospect Anthony Romero has been able to capitalize on the work he put in during a standout amateur career to win his first two fights.

Though he’s managed to remain undefeated in the nearly three years since his only amateur loss, Romero does feel like he could have had better showings than the ones he has been having as a pro.

“I won my first fight back in November and my last one back in February,” Romero told MMAWeekly.com. “Both of them were decisions. It’s not how every fighter wants to win, but a win is a win, and I’m happy about that.”

Perhaps the biggest thing that Romero took from his amateur career was how exposed he was in his sole loss, forcing him to make adjustments to his game he feels are paying off to this day.

“I lost my second amateur fight to a really good wrestler (named TJ Rigel) from Ohio State, so from then on I started training at Brock University in Ontario, and my wrestling coach has really excelled my wrestling game and ground game,” said Romero.

“It’s shown in the fights and from then I’ve gone undefeated. I’ve been dominating in wrestling, even though I’m not a wrestler, so I’m pretty happy about that.”

On Saturday in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Romero (2-0) will face Elijah Harris (3-1) in a 155-pound main event for King of The Cage.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a strong wrestler, but there’s nothing much about his striking, and it looks like he uses that to set up his wrestling,” Romero said of Harris.

“I know he’s going to bring everything he has to win the fight. I’m expecting the hardest fight of my life. He’s going to try to take my head off, but I know I’ll get that win in the end. My overall game I feel is better, but anything can happen in there.”

As long as he stays healthy, Romero sees himself being quite busy in the coming months.

“I’m not looking past this fight because I know it’s the hardest fight I’ve had,” said Romero. “I signed a multi-fight deal with KOTC, and I think the next fight is in November, and then from there it goes to February and May, so I’ll be busy after this fight for sure.”